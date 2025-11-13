The Prime Minister has urged John Swinney to end the ban on nuclear energy in Scotland after announcing the UK’s first small modular reactor in Wales.

Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP had “bottled it” on nuclear which has caused jobs to “vanish”.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, accused the First Minister of “student politics”. He has promised to end the ban if he becomes first minister after the 2026 Holyrood election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the SNP of ‘student politics’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said the Scottish Government’s no-nuclear policy is costing the country thousands of jobs and billions in investment.

The Scottish Government has consistently been against the creation of new nuclear power stations north of the border, with control of planning laws giving ministers an effective veto.

Mr Sarwar joined Sir Keir in calling for the SNP to change the policy.

Sir Keir said: “For years, the Tory government in Westminster and the SNP government in Scotland bottled it on nuclear.

“They talked big, delivered little, and left the country exposed. It’s our communities that have paid the price for that, watching as jobs vanish and ambition withers.

“John Swinney’s knackered SNP government has failed. They’ve banned nuclear in Scotland and the opportunities it brings.

“Instead, they consume themselves with yesterday’s arguments on independence.”

The Labour leader said Britain was “entering a new age of nuclear power” which he said would deliver well-paid jobs that will put “pride back in our towns”.

John Swinney has been urged to end the SNP’s ban on nuclear energy (Jane Barlow/PA)

He went on: “Two Labour governments are working together in Wales to deliver on that promise. And with Anas Sarwar, Scotland has the chance for a new direction.

“It’s time to reclaim our heritage, outpace the world, and prove that when it comes to nuclear, Britain doesn’t just remember its past – we’re ready to own the future.”

SNP ministers have raised concerns about the cost of projects, how long it will take to build them, and potential safety issues around waste.

But Mr Sarwar said “SNP incompetence” meant Scotland would lose jobs and investment from nuclear.

He said: “For too long, the SNP’s student politics opposition to new nuclear energy has held Scotland back.

“Scotland is full of potential for new nuclear projects – with thousands of jobs and billions of pounds of investment there to be won.

“But while other parts of the UK are forging ahead with the jobs and investment that new nuclear brings, Scotland is being prevented from benefiting due to SNP incompetence.

“As first minister I will end the SNP’s student politics block on new nuclear power and deliver the jobs and the clean energy Scotland needs and deserves.

“It’s time to turn the page on SNP failure and chart a new direction for Scotland.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said a Scottish Labour government would invite nuclear bosses to Scotland on the first day of a Labour administration at Holyrood in a push for new reactors.

The UK Government has been pushing for new projects in a drive for greater energy security and the move away from fossil fuels

Responding to the comments, Paul McLennan MSP said: “Keir Starmer is fighting desperately to cling on to power, and Anas Sarwar is leading his party to third place.

“If they think the answer to their unpopularity is to force expensive, unnecessary nuclear power stations on Scotland they are in for a surprise.

“Expensive new nuclear power stations will push bills up even higher, take years to build and leave us dealing with dangerous waste for years to come.

“Scotland doesn’t want or need new nuclear, we have an abundance of clean energy resources. What we need is the fresh start of independence, so that we can harness these resources to bring energy bills down.”