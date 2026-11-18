Schools are urging pupils not to skip class to play the new Grand Theft Auto video game.

Parents have been advised to consider the risks of late-night gaming sessions and exposure to adult content ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) at midnight – which has an age rating of 18.

A number of schools across the country have reached out to families ahead of the release of GTA 6 to encourage pupils to attend class on Thursday.

Some schools are entering pupils into prize draws for vouchers if they do not miss class this week in a bid to boost attendance.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest game sellers.

And one school in Birmingham plans to use a minibus to pick up non-attenders and bring them in.

Bradford Forster Academy, a secondary school in West Yorkshire, has called on families to keep regular bedtime routines in place and ensure that their children “attend school on time” this week.

In a letter to parents and carers ahead of the highly anticipated release of GTA 6, the school said: “We would encourage parents to discuss not only whether their child is accessing the game, but also when they are accessing it and how this may affect their well-being, sleep and readiness for school.

“We would also encourage families to review parental controls and monitor gaming activity where appropriate.”

The letter added: “Regardless of interest in the game’s release, all students are expected to attend school as normal on Thursday.

“We will continue to monitor attendance closely and follow up any absence in line with our usual procedures.”

Parents in England can be fined if their children have unauthorised absences from school.

School absence fines in England start at £80 per child if paid within 21 days, but a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period can receive a £160 fine.

Ninestiles, An Academy in Birmingham will be picking up students who are not in school in its minibus and bringing them in, and pupils who attend class every day this week will be entered into a draw to win vouchers.

The secondary school has also adjusted its mock exams schedule to extend into this week as part of its efforts to drive attendance when GTA 6 launches.

Alex Hughes, principal of Ninestiles, An Academy, which is part of Summit Learning Trust, said: “We have been working hard to make this a particularly engaging and positive week for our learners, with a range of activities designed to encourage strong attendance.

“This has included careers-focused assemblies and information events, colleagues visiting the local community in our school minibus to help bring learners into school and a prize draw for everyone who achieves 100% attendance across the week.”

Grand Theft Auto VI has an age rating of 18 (Jane Barlow/PA)

St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, has said pupils who attend school on Thursday will be entered into a one-off prize draw to win a £65 Amazon voucher.

In a post on Facebook, the secondary school said: “We know many of our students will be counting down the days until the highly anticipated release of the GTA video game on Thursday.

“But before you start your next mission, there’s one objective left to complete: Attend school on Thursday!”

In a post on social media, Felixstowe School and Sixth Form said a new video game release is “not an authorised reason to miss school”.

The secondary school in Suffolk added: “We would encourage parents and carers to be aware of the games their children are playing, check age ratings and consider the potential risks associated with exposure to adult content.

“It’s also worth keeping an eye on screen time, online interactions and those late-night gaming sessions.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Grand Theft Auto has an age certificate of 18 and therefore has been deemed unsuitable for school-age children to play.

“Schools are focused on ensuring good attendance at all times of the academic year, as they know how important this is for learning and outcomes, and many have existing measures in place to promote this.

“However, school absences are often the result of external factors that are outside of a school’s control.

“We’d encourage parents to work with schools in promoting the benefits of attendance alongside other good habits such as having a wide range of age-appropriate hobbies with limited time spent on screens.”