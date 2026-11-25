Poundland has appointed administrators after filing for insolvency.

This has happened because Poundland’s owners could not agree a viable sale for the business that would have secured its future.

Going into administration means the retailer is under the control of an insolvency practitioner who will aim to rescue the business, restructure it or wind it up.

Discount retailer Poundland has fallen into administration after failing to secure a takeover deal, putting around 11,000 jobs at risk.

– Why was Poundland up for sale?

Poundland was bought by Gordon Brothers, a US-based investment firm, for £1 early last year.

Gordon Brothers said Poundland was in “distress and required a radical restructure” when it was acquired, otherwise it would have collapsed into insolvency in August 2025.

A major overhaul was launched that included more than 100 shop closures.

Gordon Brothers then launched a sale process for the company at the start of September, saying Poundland remained “challenged and vulnerable” despite its best efforts to deliver an improvement.

– Were there any bidders for Poundland?

There have been a number of potential buyers for all or parts of the discount chain over recent months.

Gordon Brothers rejected a solvent takeover offer from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group before launching the sale process.

Administrators will try to find buyers for the stores and brand (PA)

It held talks with Tesco over proposals to buy up to 150 shops, while Poundstretcher owner Fortress showed interest in purchasing a significant number of stores, understood to be as many as 250.

It is understood that other chains, such as Iceland, Lidl and B&M, were also in the frame to acquire some stores.

Meanwhile, investment companies Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity put down offers.

However, administrators said the talks failed to “identify a viable solvent solution” for Poundland as a whole.

– What happens next?

Administrators from corporate advisory firm AlixPartners will take over the sale process.

They said they will pursue all options, including sales of the business and its assets, such as the physical stores, the brand and intellectual property.

AlixPartners put a call out for “anybody interested in acquiring the business in part or as a whole”, and any retailers who have employment vacancies, to contact them

– Will the shops stay open?

All shops and warehouses will stay open while administrators complete their work.

But the roughly 11,000 people employed across 600 stores remain at risk of redundancy if shops cannot be saved.

A spokesperson for AlixPartners said: “We appreciate this is a deeply concerning time for all involved – customers, suppliers and, in particular, Poundland colleagues.”

– Why has the Government been involved?

Gordon Brothers has faced criticism from MPs over its ownership and the fact that it had been restricting the retailer’s access to funding needed to pay suppliers and restock stores.

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne accused the company of having “taken millions of pounds out of Poundland when the business was on a knife-edge” and said there were “concerning signs it’s been strangled of access to its own funds”.

After news of the collapse, he called on Gordon Brothers’ directors to appear before his committee of MPs.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said news of the insolvency before Christmas will be “deeply concerning for workers and their families”.

“While it is worrying, going into administration does give other potential buyers the opportunity to engage and we will work hard with all the relevant parties to ensure the best possible outcome,” he said.