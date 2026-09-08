Technology provider Computacenter has revealed its profits nearly doubled after cashing in on demand for data centre equipment to power AI systems in the US.

The London-listed company hailed a record financial performance in North America over the first half of the year.

This was driven by “buoyant data centre demand, including AI-related infrastructure” from new and existing customers, the firm said.

Computacenter designs, sources and deploys IT infrastructure to companies around the world, including hardware and software components, data storage and connectivity.

The company said its pre-tax profit soared by 95% to £143 million for the first six months of the year, compared with the same period in 2025.

Revenues grew by 73% year-on-year to £6.8 billion.

The North American market accounted for 62% of the group’s adjusted operating profits – jumping from 44% the prior year as a result of the surge in demand from overseas.

Activity in the UK also picked up, with revenue from the group’s technology sourcing division triple that of the prior year because of work delivering AI-related infrastructure projects.

Computacenter, which was promoted to the FTSE 100 from the FTSE 250 in June following a strengthening of its share price, said some of its customers were reprioritising their IT spending towards AI projects.

Heightened demand and a widely-reported memory chip supply shortage has helped push up prices for components needed to power the infrastructure, which the company said was likely to persist.

Components have been in particularly high demand because of so-called hyperscalers – operators of huge data centres such as Amazon, Meta and Google.

Computacenter said it was generating more income from most of its largest customers across industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, business services and government.

Mike Norris, Computacenter’s chief executive, said it was a “record first half” for the business, which was expecting to report a full-year pre-tax profit of at least £380 million.

“North America was again the standout performer, with operating profit more than doubling and the region now representing over 60% of group adjusted operating profit, driven by our growth with hyperscale, neocloud and enterprise customers,” he said.

“It was also pleasing to see accelerating momentum in our UK business, whilst the underlying performance in Germany was robust.”