Millions of Nationwide customers are set for a £100 windfall as Britain’s biggest building society has unveiled the latest payment under its Fairer Share scheme.

Since its introduction in 2023, Nationwide will have returned around £1.5 billion to members through Fairer Share, which the Society said reflects its commitment to sharing the benefits of financial performance with members.

While Nationwide aims to pay Fairer Share every year, it is not guaranteed and subject to Board approval.

The latest Fairer Share payment, totalling around £440 million and going to around 4.4 million eligible Nationwide members, will be paid from June 10.

People can check the full terms and conditions on Nationwide’s website to see if they could be eligible.

In general, to meet the criteria for the new payment, people must be a member of Nationwide with a qualifying current account, plus either qualifying savings or a qualifying mortgage.

The criteria need to have been met by March 31 2026.

A current account held with Clydesdale, including a Virgin Money current account, will not be a qualifying current account.

Members may have had qualifying savings if they had at least £100 in total in one or more personal savings accounts or cash Isas with Nationwide at the end of any day in March 2026.

For qualifying mortgages, people must have owed Nationwide at least £100 on their Nationwide residential mortgage on March 31 2026.

Virgin Money customers may have missed out this time, but if they have become a member of Nationwide as a result of the transfer, they could be eligible for a Fairer Share payment in 2027 which will include qualifying Virgin Money accounts.

Nationwide said it would like to make the payment every year, but this will depend on its financial performance.

In a further sweetener for customers, the Society is also offering a new 5% “member exclusive” bond, and it also has a £175 current account switching incentive for those moving their current account to Nationwide.

The bond pays 5% AER (annual equivalent rate) for 15 months on balances up to £10,000.