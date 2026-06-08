Tate & Lyle, the British-founded sweetener and ingredients firm, has agreed to be taken over by Ingredion, a US-based firm, for around £2.7 billion.

Tate sold its sugar division – including its Golden Syrup factory in London – to a US company in 2010 and the Ingredion buyout marks the latest full takeover of a UK company.

Here is a timeline of Tate & Lyle’s history, from 19th-century roots in Liverpool to its gradual concession to US rivals.

Tate & Lyle introduced sugar cubes to the UK in 1875 (Alamy/PA)

– 1859

Henry Tate, a successful Liverpudlian grocer, goes into business with John Wright, a sugar refiner based in Liverpool.

– 1865

Abram Lyle, a Scottish cooper and shop owner, buys Glebe Sugar Refinery.

– 1869

The partnership ends but Tate’s two sons Alfred and Edwin join the business, making it Henry Tate & Sons.

– 1872

Henry Tate & Sons open a new sugar refinery in Love Lane, Liverpool, and, utilising a new refining technique, begin producing 400 tons of sugar a week. Three years later, Tate introduced sugar cubes to the UK by securing the exclusive technology rights after they had been developed in mainland Europe.

– 1878

Henry Tate & Sons open Thames Refinery in Silvertown, east London.

– 1883

Abram Lyle & Sons, now based just a mile and a half away from Tate & Sons, begin melting their sugar to make Golden Syrup; it was an instant success, soon selling a tonne a week. By 1885 the syrup is sold in the instantly recognisable green and gold tins, featuring the world’s oldest branding.

– 1891

Abram Lyle dies aged 71, leaving his sons to carry on the business.

– 1899

Henry Tate dies aged 80.

– 1921

Previously rivals, Henry Tate & Sons and Abram Lyle & Sons merge to create Tate & Lyle Ltd, and under one name they were refining about 50% of the UK’s sugar.

– 1935

Tate & Lyle is one of the original founder constituents of the FT-30 index and remains the only constituent from the original index still listed.

– 1939

Thames Refinery becomes the largest cane sugar refinery in the world, producing 14,000 tonnes a week. To allow the increased output, a new 180ft high pan house is built at the company’s home in Plaistow.

– 1949

Tate & Lyle resists prime minister Clement Attlee’s attempt to take the firm into pubic ownership under a wider nationalisation policy. As part of their campaign against Attlee’s policy, cartoon character Mr Cube is developed.

Tate & Lyle jointly discovered no-calorie sweetener sucralose in 1976, which it used to bring Splenda to the market (Alamy/PA)

– 1965

Tate & Lyle buys United Molasses.

– 1976

No-calorie sweetener sucralose is discovered by Tate & Lyle in partnership with the University of London, which later sees it launch Splenda with McNeil Nutritionals.

– 1988

An acquisition spree sees Tate & Lyle buy a majority stake in US firm A E Staley Manufacturing Co and increase its holding in Belgium firm Amylum. Some 10 years later the firm buys citric acid business, Haarmann & Reimer from Bayer before snapping up the remaining stakes in A E Staley and Amylum in 2000.

– 2004

Tate & Lyle becomes sole manufacturer of Splenda.

– 2005

The firm moves into food stabilisers by buying Italian firm Cesalpinia Foods, followed a year later by the takeover of US speciality food ingredients company Continental Custom Ingredients, and, in 2007, the acquisition of German speciality ingredients group G.C. Hahn & Co

– 2006

Lyle’s Golden Syrup tin design is named by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest branding.

– 2010

American Sugar Refining (ASR) buys Tate & Lyle’s historic sugar arm, including the Lyle’s Golden Syrup brand and London factory for £211 million, ending the firm’s long association with refined sugar production. The Tate & Lyle Sugar brand is licensed to ASR.

– 2024

As part of a further move into speciality ingredients, Tate & Lyle buys CP Kelco in a deal worth around £1.4 billion.

– 2026

The board of Tate & Lyle agrees to a takeover by US rival Ingredion worth 595p a share, plus dividends of 20p a share, in a move that will see the FTSE stalwart leave the London stock market and fall into foreign ownership.

Ingredion plans to complete the deal in the second half of 2027, if given the greenlight by shareholders and regulators.

Its US suitor reveals it will review Tate & Lyle’s sites, workforce and operations once the deal completes.