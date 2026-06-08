Tate & Lyle timeline: From historic roots in Liverpool to £2.7bn US takeover
The group was first founded in the UK more than 165 years ago.
Tate & Lyle, the British-founded sweetener and ingredients firm, has agreed to be taken over by Ingredion, a US-based firm, for around £2.7 billion.
Tate sold its sugar division – including its Golden Syrup factory in London – to a US company in 2010 and the Ingredion buyout marks the latest full takeover of a UK company.
Here is a timeline of Tate & Lyle’s history, from 19th-century roots in Liverpool to its gradual concession to US rivals.
– 1859
Henry Tate, a successful Liverpudlian grocer, goes into business with John Wright, a sugar refiner based in Liverpool.
– 1865
Abram Lyle, a Scottish cooper and shop owner, buys Glebe Sugar Refinery.
– 1869
The partnership ends but Tate’s two sons Alfred and Edwin join the business, making it Henry Tate & Sons.
– 1872
Henry Tate & Sons open a new sugar refinery in Love Lane, Liverpool, and, utilising a new refining technique, begin producing 400 tons of sugar a week. Three years later, Tate introduced sugar cubes to the UK by securing the exclusive technology rights after they had been developed in mainland Europe.
– 1878
Henry Tate & Sons open Thames Refinery in Silvertown, east London.
– 1883
Abram Lyle & Sons, now based just a mile and a half away from Tate & Sons, begin melting their sugar to make Golden Syrup; it was an instant success, soon selling a tonne a week. By 1885 the syrup is sold in the instantly recognisable green and gold tins, featuring the world’s oldest branding.
– 1891
Abram Lyle dies aged 71, leaving his sons to carry on the business.
– 1899
Henry Tate dies aged 80.
– 1921
Previously rivals, Henry Tate & Sons and Abram Lyle & Sons merge to create Tate & Lyle Ltd, and under one name they were refining about 50% of the UK’s sugar.
– 1935
Tate & Lyle is one of the original founder constituents of the FT-30 index and remains the only constituent from the original index still listed.
– 1939
Thames Refinery becomes the largest cane sugar refinery in the world, producing 14,000 tonnes a week. To allow the increased output, a new 180ft high pan house is built at the company’s home in Plaistow.
– 1949
Tate & Lyle resists prime minister Clement Attlee’s attempt to take the firm into pubic ownership under a wider nationalisation policy. As part of their campaign against Attlee’s policy, cartoon character Mr Cube is developed.
– 1965
Tate & Lyle buys United Molasses.
– 1976
No-calorie sweetener sucralose is discovered by Tate & Lyle in partnership with the University of London, which later sees it launch Splenda with McNeil Nutritionals.
– 1988
An acquisition spree sees Tate & Lyle buy a majority stake in US firm A E Staley Manufacturing Co and increase its holding in Belgium firm Amylum. Some 10 years later the firm buys citric acid business, Haarmann & Reimer from Bayer before snapping up the remaining stakes in A E Staley and Amylum in 2000.
– 2004
Tate & Lyle becomes sole manufacturer of Splenda.
– 2005
The firm moves into food stabilisers by buying Italian firm Cesalpinia Foods, followed a year later by the takeover of US speciality food ingredients company Continental Custom Ingredients, and, in 2007, the acquisition of German speciality ingredients group G.C. Hahn & Co
– 2006
Lyle’s Golden Syrup tin design is named by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest branding.
– 2010
American Sugar Refining (ASR) buys Tate & Lyle’s historic sugar arm, including the Lyle’s Golden Syrup brand and London factory for £211 million, ending the firm’s long association with refined sugar production. The Tate & Lyle Sugar brand is licensed to ASR.
– 2024
As part of a further move into speciality ingredients, Tate & Lyle buys CP Kelco in a deal worth around £1.4 billion.
– 2026
The board of Tate & Lyle agrees to a takeover by US rival Ingredion worth 595p a share, plus dividends of 20p a share, in a move that will see the FTSE stalwart leave the London stock market and fall into foreign ownership.
Ingredion plans to complete the deal in the second half of 2027, if given the greenlight by shareholders and regulators.
Its US suitor reveals it will review Tate & Lyle’s sites, workforce and operations once the deal completes.