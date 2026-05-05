Pret A Manger has opened its first drive-thru restaurant.

The outlet opened in Warrington, Cheshire, just off junction 21 of the M6 on Tuesday, in partnership with Motor Fuel Group.

It is a trial format for the brand as it expands its presence in transport and travel locations across the UK.

Of Pret’s 500 UK shops, it currently operates 220 in airports, stations and motorway service areas across the UK, 35 of which are operated by Motor Fuel Group.

Pret A Manger’s first ever drive-thru in Warrington (Pret/PA)

The drive-thru has one lane for vehicles and seating for up to 48 people inside, alongside EV charging points and customer toilets.

Customers can select from Pret’s full breakfast and lunch menu, with popular snacks also available alongside coffee and other hot and cold drinks, including smoothies.

Pret’s president for the UK and Ireland Ross Warnes said: “Travel hubs and roadside locations present a huge growth opportunity for Pret, making the launch of our first drive-thru a natural next step in our expansion.”

Jack Tindall, head of food service operations at Motor Fuel Group, said: “As Pret’s largest UK franchise partner, opening Pret’s first ever drive-thru is a major milestone for our partnership.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part launching this new format for Pret and look forward to serving the Warrington community.”