The Government is being urged to go “further and faster” to protect the car industry from energy costs.

The TUC said high energy bills in the UK meant car makers were struggling in the face of competition from abroad.

On a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull, the TUC general secretary Paul Nowak called on the Government to put its “foot on the accelerator” and speed up support for the UK car industry.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak made the call during a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull (PA)

He said: “Car making is one of the jewels in the crown of British industry, and British classics like Range Rover and Jaguar are iconic around the world.

“But sky-high energy costs mean we risk losing out to competition from abroad.

“The Government has set out welcome support in the industrial strategy, but must go further and faster to bring down energy bills for British businesses.

“It’s time for the Government to put its foot on the accelerator, and act now to protect jobs and manufacturing in the UK.”