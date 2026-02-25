Molson Coors has revealed plans to shut Sharp’s Brewery in Cornwall and its UK national contact centre in Cardiff by the end of the year in a move putting around 200 jobs at risk.

The Carling brewer said the decision to close the brewery came “only after exploring every alternative option to make the site financially sustainable”.

The group, which bought the brewery 15 years ago, said it “remains committed” to the Sharp’s brands and was looking at possible production tie-ups.

It is also planning to shut its UK contact centre in Wales by the end of 2026 as it said almost 90% of orders from customers such as bars and pubs were now placed through its website.

Molson Coors is planning to shut the Sharp’s Brewery by the end of the year (Alamy/PA)

The changes, which are being consulted on, could lead to around 200 redundancies, according to the US-Canadian-owned firm.

It comes as part of efforts to “unlock efficiencies and cost-savings”, the firm said.

Simon Kerry, UK and Ireland managing director at Molson Coors, said: “The proposed closure of Sharp’s Brewery has not been an easy decision for us to make.

“It has been a significant part of our UK business for 15 years, with an exceptional and committed team who take such huge pride in their craft.

“We have invested significantly in the site and the Sharp’s brands over that time and have taken every step we can to try and avoid this outcome.

“However, the site is no longer financially sustainable as part of our national production network.”

The closure of the contact centre will see the group instead handle customer service online and from its UK and Ireland headquarters in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire.

Mr Kerry said: “As our customers’ purchasing habits have become more digitally led over the past few years, we have evolved our business as part of our digitisation journey.

“The proposed closure of our national contact centre is no reflection on the brilliant work of our teams, but is in response to these changes.”

“This is clearly a very difficult time for our colleagues, and we will be doing everything we can to support our teams through this process,” Mr Kerry added.

Molson Coors said it had invested more than £20 million into the Sharp’s Brewery since it bought the business in 2011.

Sharp’s Brewery was founded by Bill Sharp in Rock, Cornwall, in 1994.

Brands include its flagship Doom Bar beer, as well as Atlantic, Offshore, Sea Fury, Solar Wave and Chalky’s Bite.

The brewery employs 80 staff, according to the Molson Coors website.