The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is set to undergo a shake-up, to help strengthen the redress system so that customers receive fast, fair and consistent compensation in response to complaints about firms.

The FOS and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said proposed changes include a new registration stage to ensure that complaints referred to the ombudsman are ready to be investigated before being allocated to a caseworker.

There will also be new powers to dismiss complaints that are considered best resolved in other ways, are more appropriate for courts or another dispute resolution process, or where there has been no material financial loss, distress or inconvenience, under the proposals.

It is hoped that changes will help the FOS to focus its resources on being a fast and informal alternative to the courts, while ensuring it operates within a clearer and more predictable framework.

James Dipple-Johnstone, interim chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “The financial sector has changed significantly since the Financial Ombudsman was set up 25 years ago, which is why we are driving forward changes to transform the redress system.

“We are laying the foundations for an agile, responsive and modern service which is fit for the future and has the confidence of consumers and firms alike.”

Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive at the FCA, said: “We want a system that delivers fair compensation fast, while providing greater certainty to businesses so they have the confidence to invest, grow and compete.

“We’re acting at pace to change what we can within our current powers, ahead of the Government’s wider reforms.”

The consultation closes on May 11.

Meanwhile, the Government has said it is set to legislate to “restore clarity” to the financial services redress system, saying reforms will return the FOS to its original role as a simple, impartial dispute resolution service.

The announcement was part of a response to a public consultation held last year that sought views on how to address concerns that, in significant minority of cases, the FOS has acted as a “quasi-regulator”.

Legislation will be brought forward when Parliamentary time allows to reform the legislative framework that governs the FOS.

The Government will legislate to introduce a referral mechanism between the FOS and the FCA.

This will require the ombudsman to seek a view from the FCA where the FOS considers there may be ambiguity in what FCA rules require, or where it considers an issue raised may have wider implications across the financial services industry.

It will also make structural changes to the FOS to provide more consistency in decision making by giving the chief ombudsman overall responsibility for FOS determinations.

It will also make it easier for firms and consumers to understand and learn from FOS decisions by introducing a requirement for the FOS and FCA to publish regular thematic reports which provide information and clarification on how the FOS will consider certain types of complaint.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said: “These reforms to the Financial Ombudsman Service will make redress clearer, more consistent and easier to navigate.

“By setting clearer boundaries, we are restoring confidence in the system and ensuring it works fairly and predictably for consumers and businesses alike.”