Around three and a half million people have switched their landline or broadband provider over the last two years as the cost of living crisis affects households, figures show.

Ofcom said its research suggested that out-of-contract customers who have the same broadband, landline and pay-TV provider could save more than £100 a year by switching to a cheaper deal.

One in three of these “triple play” customers were out of contract last year, its figures suggested.

The regulator’s data also shows that 4% of telecoms customers missed a payment last quarter as many struggled with the rising cost of living.

Some one in 10 said they made changes to a service (12%) or reduced spending elsewhere (10%), and 7% cancelled a service.

Ofcom reminded consumers that that the “one touch” process means a customer need only speak to the new broadband or landline provider when switching, not the current one.

Since the process was launched for landline and broadband customers two years ago, almost 3.5 million people had taken advantage of it.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for infrastructure and connectivity, said: “We know that many people feel worried about their bills creeping up, but with a few simple steps some customers could achieve big savings.

“Our advice to everyone with a broadband, mobile, pay-TV or landline contract is to check whether you’re in or out of contract, compare the offers out there, and if right for you then switch and save.

“All the advice you need is at ofcom.org.uk/onyourside.”