Hundreds of women are set to get new opportunities for jobs in tech as part of a £4 million Government-backed programme.

Ministers said thousands of 12 and 13-year-old girls will get experience of what future work would be like in tech ahead of the launch of an expanded UK-wide girls tech competition.

The package also includes paid tech placements and support for those returning after career breaks to re-enter technology jobs.

The £4 million TechFirst Women’s programme will help around 300 women secure placements at companies including SMEs.

It also comes amid growing pressures in the UK jobs market, with UK unemployment recently rising to a four-year-high of 5.2%.

Secretary of Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall said: “I am very aware of the reality women face in tech: women aren’t being given a fair shot – whether that’s getting into the sector, staying in it, or returning after time away.

“If we don’t address these unfair biases and barriers now, we’ll still be having this conversation in 10 years’ time.

“We’re acting through a skills and jobs package to get more women into tech quickly.

“These aren’t warm words – they’re real jobs, real placements, and real routes back in through a door that has been too hard to open, for too long.”