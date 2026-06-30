Sainsbury’s said recent trading has been “encouraging” despite continued uncertainty over the impact of the Middle East conflict on its shoppers.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain was buoyed by stronger growth in its core grocery business, while general merchandise – which includes clothing brand Tu – and its Argos business both reported declines.

It revealed that total retail sales, excluding fuel, grew by 2.7% to £9.15 billion in the 16 weeks to June 20, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of the Sainsbury’s brand grew 3.1% to £8.04 billion over the quarter, with grocery sales up 3.6% year on year.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts (Sainsbury’s/PA)

Bosses suggested the firm had recorded growth supported by investment into value, such as through its Aldi price match and Nectar prices discounts.

Nevertheless, grocery growth was partly offset by a 3.7% sales fall in its general merchandise and clothing business.

This included a 2.1% decline in its Tu clothing arm in the face of tough comparisons with a year earlier, while general merchandise – which includes homeware, technology and other items – sales slid 6.3%.

The group said sales at its Argos business dipped 0.5% as positive volume growth was “offset by the impact of subdued consumer spending on average selling price”.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “Customers are looking for value now more than ever. We are consistently delivering outstanding quality at great value, so more people are choosing Sainsbury’s for their big weekly shop.

“This has driven an encouraging start to the year with continued volume growth and market outperformance.

“With the World Cup in full swing and an exciting summer of sport ahead, I want to say a huge thank you to all our Sainsbury’s and Argos colleagues and our farmers and suppliers for showing up so well for our customers every day.”