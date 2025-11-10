British Airways' boss has said Heathrow airport should be expanded without moving the M25 motorway if possible.

The airport's owners want to build a full-length 3,500-metre runway, which would involve diverting the M25, while Arora Group is seeking permission for a 2,800-metre runway, negating the need to move the motorway.

The Government is considering two proposals to expand Heathrow.

Chief executive Sean Doyle said he "can't argue against the logic" of building a third runway at the west London airport without diverting the major road.

Speaking at the Airlines 2025 conference in Westminster, Mr Doyle said: "If you can avoid moving the M25, you should avoid moving the M25.

"I can't argue against the logic of that.

"I think we should look at ways of potentially building a shorter runway."

The proposal from Heathrow's owners would require a new M25 tunnel and bridges to be built 130 metres to the west of the existing motorway.

Traffic would be switched to the new route during overnight closures.

The applicants behind both expansion proposals were asked by the Government to provide further details of their plans, relating to the impacts for investors, affected communities and businesses.

By the end of this month, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will announce the single scheme being taken forward to inform the remainder of her review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which will provide the framework for making decisions on airport growth.