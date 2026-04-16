Sir Keir Starmer has told tech bosses that the risks children face on social media “can’t go on like this”.

The Prime Minister hauled senior figures from X, Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google – which owns YouTube – into Downing Street on Thursday to push them to go further on protecting children as the Government weighs new restrictions.

And he hinted at the possibility of measures to restrict children’s access to social media sites.

Sir Keir said: “Things can’t go on like this, they must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk.

I know parents are worried about social media and its impact on their children’s safety. They rightly expect fast action. Today, I’m calling on senior leaders from X, Meta, Snap, YouTube and TikTok to step up. I will do whatever it takes to keep children safe online. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 16, 2026

“In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.”

The Prime Minister added: “I am determined we will build a better future for our children, and look forward to working with you on this.

“I do think this can be done. I think the question is not whether it is done, the question is how it is done.”

Among those gathered inside No 10 were Wifredo Fernandez of X, Alistair Law of TikTok, Markus Reinisch of Meta, and Kate Alessi of Google.

The meeting comes midway through the Government’s consultation on how to protect children online, which could include an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s, limits on addictive features, and stronger controls on AI chatbots.

Ministers are under continued pressure to follow Australia’s lead.

But MPs on Wednesday rejected a second bid from the Lords to bring in an immediate social media ban on under-16s.

Peers have twice voted to introduce an age limit in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill but both efforts have been seen off in the Commons.