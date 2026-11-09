It may be the thought that counts when giving Christmas gifts, but couples who have been in a relationship for 11 to 15 years typically spend the most money on their partner, a survey indicates.

After reaching the peak, the average amount spent then drops off among couples who have been together for longer, according to the research commissioned by buy now pay later provider Clearpay.

Those who have been with their partner for 11 to 15 years spend £243 on average on festive gifts for their other half, compared with an overall average of £193.

But the budget then falls to £189 on average among couples who have been together for 16 to 20 years, edging down further to £180 for those in relationships lasting more than 20 years.

Among those in the early stages of a relationship, around two thirds (67%) feel it is awkward deciding how much to spend before a relationship becomes more formal, the research found.

If a relationship has moved from a “situationship” to a more formal relationship in the early months, when couples are perhaps eager to impress someone they see a longer-term future with, the average spend on Christmas gifts is £54 more, moving from £117 to £171.

The survey also found that, in general, nearly half (49%) of people find it hard to come up with good gift ideas for their partner.

Clothing, shoes and trainers topped the list of gift ideas, followed by chocolates and sweets, and beauty and skincare items.

Men typically expected to spend more than women – but women typically spent longer researching gift ideas.

Male gift givers were planning to spend £215 on average on their partner, compared with £171 typically for women.

Women, however, reported spending a total of 35 hours researching and choosing gifts on average, compared with 19 hours for men.

Rich Bayer, chief executive at Clearpay, said: “Setting a budget you’re comfortable with, talking openly about expectations and planning ahead can take the pressure off, leaving you free to find something truly meaningful.”

Clearpay commissioned Opinium to survey 4,000 people across the UK in October.

Here are the average planned Christmas spending amounts, according to the research:

People in a “situationship” (included people who said they were seeing someone but not yet in a defined relationship), £117

Among those in a more formalised relationship:

Less than one year, £171

One to two years, £161

Three to five years, £205

Six to 10 years, £230

11 to 15 years, £243

16 to 20 years, £189

20-plus years, £180