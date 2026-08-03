A baby boy has become the first child from the UK to have pioneering surgery for a rare condition while still in his mother’s womb.

Maisie Savage, 29, from London, had the operation in the US while 26 weeks pregnant.

Her son Theo had been diagnosed with gastroschisis, where the intestines develop outside of the body.

The procedure was performed at Texas Children’s Hospital as part of a clinical trial which is taking place in partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) and KU Leuven.

Surgeons partially exposed Ms Savage’s womb and placed Theo’s intestines back into his body.

The technique is similar to that used on babies with spina bifida, where doctors operate to close the gap in the spine, typically between 19 and 26 weeks of pregnancy.

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