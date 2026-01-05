Baby boy fighting for his life after being found in critical condition, as woman, 25, and man, 22, arrested
The tot was found at an address in Cambridgeshire before being taken to hospital
A baby boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being found in a critical condition, as police arrest a woman and man on suspicion of GBH.
Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a property in Cambridgeshire on Saturday where they found the injured tot on Saturday.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where his condition has been described as life-threatening.
A woman, 25, and a man, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing Class B/C drugs.
Paramedics alerted police to the incident in St John's Chase in the March area of the county at around 11am on January 3.
A spokesperson for Cambridge Constabulary said: "We were called by the ambulance service at about 11am on Saturday 3 January to St John’s Chase, March, where medics were treating a baby boy in a serious, life-threatening condition.
"The baby was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from March, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possessing Class B/C drugs."