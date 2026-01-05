A baby boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being found in a critical condition, as police arrest a woman and man on suspicion of GBH.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a property in Cambridgeshire on Saturday where they found the injured tot on Saturday.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where his condition has been described as life-threatening.

A woman, 25, and a man, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing Class B/C drugs.

