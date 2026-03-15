Mother, 43, charged with murder after baby daughter fell to her death in Westminster
Zahira Byjaouane remains in custody and will appear at court on Monday
The mother of an 18-day-old baby girl has been charged with murder after the infant fell to her death from a property in Westminster.
Listen to this article
Police were called to Horseferry Road around 7:30am on Saturday following reports that the infant had fallen from a height from a residential property.
The baby - aged 18 days old - was taken to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead.
Zahira Byjaouane, of Horseferry Road, was arrested on the sae day and has since been charged with murder. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The Met police have confirmed that Byjaouane is the baby's mother.
Read more: Man's body found in park wheelie bin by member of the public
Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region leaves four dead and 15 injured
Police say they believe the incident took place within a "domestic context", but are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the police investigation, said on Saturday: "Our thoughts today are with the baby’s family.
"The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent enquiries around the circumstances.
"At this stage, we believe the incident occurred within a domestic context, but we are appealing for anybody with information to come forward."
The police cordon covered most of Great Peter Street, which is just off Horseferry Road, on Saturday evening.
An officer in a blue forensics suit was seen in a grey van parked partway down the road, which was closed to traffic.
Passers-by were diverted around the taped cordon. Two forensics officers could be seen working in a third floor flat in the Peabody Estate.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the baby was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.