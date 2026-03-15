Zahira Byjaouane remains in custody and will appear at court on Monday

Horseferry Road in Westminster, where an 18-day-old baby girl "fell" to her death. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

The mother of an 18-day-old baby girl has been charged with murder after the infant fell to her death from a property in Westminster.

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Police were called to Horseferry Road around 7:30am on Saturday following reports that the infant had fallen from a height from a residential property. The baby - aged 18 days old - was taken to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead. Zahira Byjaouane, of Horseferry Road, was arrested on the sae day and has since been charged with murder. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Met police have confirmed that Byjaouane is the baby's mother. Read more: Man's body found in park wheelie bin by member of the public Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region leaves four dead and 15 injured

Flowers and a toy animal left near the Peabody Estate building in Horseferry Road. Picture: PA

Police say they believe the incident took place within a "domestic context", but are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the police investigation, said on Saturday: "Our thoughts today are with the baby’s family. "The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent enquiries around the circumstances.