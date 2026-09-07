Officers were called to land off Strawberry Lane near Great Wyrley. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-month-old in a woodland while camping with her family.

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Staffordshire Police said officers responded to calls from West Midlands Ambulance Service on Saturday morning to reports of a child in cardiac arrest. The girl died at the scene in Great Wyrley, police have since confirmed. The force said a 42-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from south Staffordshire, a 20-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and an 18-year-old man from Walsall have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A police presence was seen at an area around the fishing lake in the woodlands. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Josh Lee said: “While we can confirm that all four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, we are still working hard to obtain further evidence and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of the death at this very early stage, which we are treating as an isolated incident.