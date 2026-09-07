Two men and two women arrested after three-month-old girl died in woodland while camping
Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-month-old in a woodland while camping with her family.
Listen to this article
Staffordshire Police said officers responded to calls from West Midlands Ambulance Service on Saturday morning to reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
The girl died at the scene in Great Wyrley, police have since confirmed.
The force said a 42-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from south Staffordshire, a 20-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and an 18-year-old man from Walsall have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.
Detective Inspector Josh Lee said: “While we can confirm that all four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, we are still working hard to obtain further evidence and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of the death at this very early stage, which we are treating as an isolated incident.
“All four people were arrested at the scene of the incident and have been released on bail.”
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency near to Strawberry Lane at 8.39am on Saturday, two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a female child.
"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."