Nine-month-old baby dies in dog attack
Emergency services were called to the property at around 6pm on Sunday
A nine-month-old baby has died following a dog attack at a house in south-east Wales.
The incident took place at an address in Crossway, Rogiet, on Sunday evening.
Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene and despite efforts from medics, the baby died at the scene.
It is not yet known what breed of dog was involved but a spokesperson confirmed the animal has been seized.
A statement from the force read: "We received a report of a dog attack in an address in Crossway, Rogiet, around 6pm on Sunday November 2.
"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.“A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The dog has been seized and removed from the property."
Gwent Police Chief Superintendent John Davies said: "We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."
A statment from the Welsh Ambulance Service read: "We were called today at 18.02 to reports of a medical emergency in Rogiet, Caldicot.
"We sent one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, a Duty Operations Manager and one Emergency Ambulance. Crews were supported by our Hazardous Area Response Team."
Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.