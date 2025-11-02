A nine-month-old baby has died following a dog attack at a house in south-east Wales.

The incident took place at an address in Crossway, Rogiet, on Sunday evening.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene and despite efforts from medics, the baby died at the scene.

It is not yet known what breed of dog was involved but a spokesperson confirmed the animal has been seized.

A statement from the force read: "We received a report of a dog attack in an address in Crossway, Rogiet, around 6pm on Sunday November 2.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.“A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The dog has been seized and removed from the property."

