A baby whose mother was not vaccinated against whooping cough has died after contracting the infection.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious infection of the lungs that can be fatal for babies.

The child, reportedly under the age of one, was taken ill and died between March and June this year, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This comes after a child died from measles in July at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, the UKHSA deputy director, confirmed the child’s death saying: “Sadly, with a further infant death in the second quarter of 2025, we are again reminded how severe whooping cough can be for very young babies," she told The Times.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have so tragically lost their baby.”

This comes as almost one in five children starting primary school in England are not fully protected from diseases like whooping cough, tetanus, polio and diphtheria.

