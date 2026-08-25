The NHS advises parents not to give fruit juices to babies younger than a year old due to the risk of tooth decay

The study by the University of Glasgow and the First Steps Nutrition Trust compared the sugar, protein and energy levels contained in 298 wet commercial baby food (CBF) available at six UK supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Supermarket baby food pouches have so much sugar that they are "equivalent to fruit smoothies" and shouldn't be given to infants less than a year old, experts have warned.

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The majority (60%) of the products studied were sold in “spouted pouches” or sPouches - refillable pouches with a spout shape. . Picture: Alamy

The majority (60%) of the products studied were sold in “spouted pouches” or sPouches - refillable pouches with a spout shape. Of these, 70% were “targeted” at children aged under six months, with health officials recommending babies are weaned from about six months of age. The authors called on regulators to “review whether labelling spouted-pouch, baby food products as complementary foods is appropriate and consider whether these delivery systems are inappropriate for complementary feeding.” Dr Sibson, director at the First Steps Nutrition Trust, said: “The NHS advises parents not to give babies fruit drinks and smoothies because their high sugar and acid content can cause tooth decay. “And yet, right now, supermarkets and pharmacies are full of fruit-based baby ‘food’ pouches marketed for use from four months and six months of age as ‘first foods’, when our research shows they are actually often more like fruit drinks or smoothies.