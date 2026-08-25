Baby food pouches sold in supermarkets 'have same sugar as fruit smoothies', experts warn
The NHS advises parents not to give fruit juices to babies younger than a year old due to the risk of tooth decay
Supermarket baby food pouches have so much sugar that they are "equivalent to fruit smoothies" and shouldn't be given to infants less than a year old, experts have warned.
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Researchers have found that many baby food pouches are “similar to sweet fruit smoothies" which are not recommended at all for babies under 12 months.
Co-author of the study, Dr Vicky Sibson said parents were being "misled" into believing that food pouches were healthy choices for babies.
The study by the University of Glasgow and the First Steps Nutrition Trust compared the sugar, protein and energy levels contained in 298 wet commercial baby food (CBF) available at six UK supermarkets.
Compared with breast milk and other products, pouches were more likely to have lower levels of protein, more sugar and less energy, they found.
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The majority (60%) of the products studied were sold in “spouted pouches” or sPouches - refillable pouches with a spout shape.
Of these, 70% were “targeted” at children aged under six months, with health officials recommending babies are weaned from about six months of age.
The authors called on regulators to “review whether labelling spouted-pouch, baby food products as complementary foods is appropriate and consider whether these delivery systems are inappropriate for complementary feeding.”
Dr Sibson, director at the First Steps Nutrition Trust, said: “The NHS advises parents not to give babies fruit drinks and smoothies because their high sugar and acid content can cause tooth decay.
“And yet, right now, supermarkets and pharmacies are full of fruit-based baby ‘food’ pouches marketed for use from four months and six months of age as ‘first foods’, when our research shows they are actually often more like fruit drinks or smoothies.
“Parents are being misled in to believing that these are healthy and appropriate choices for their babies.
“The Government have given the baby food industry until February 2027 to comply with new voluntary baby food guidelines.
“A quick glance at the shelves and online suggests slow progress and undoubtedly a mandatory approach would be preferable.
“Stronger regulations on the composition, marketing and labelling of commercial baby and toddler foods and drinks should be based on the latest evidence, to ensure maximum protection for infant and young child health.”