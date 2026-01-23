Batches of infant formula and follow-on formula made in Ireland and distributed to the UK and EU are being recalled because of the potential presence of a toxin.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has advised the Irish public that Danone is recalling specific batches of its formulas because of the potential presence of cereulide.

The implicated products were manufactured in Ireland, but the FSAI said it had been notified by Danone that none of the implicated products had been distributed in the country.

However, the products have been exported to a number of EU countries, the UK and third countries.

The FSAI has notified the European Commission of this recall.

An ingredient, ARA oil, which was manufactured in China, was contaminated with cereulide and added as an ingredient in base powder used to make infant formula and follow-on formula.