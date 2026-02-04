A fresh batch of a Nestle baby formula product has been added to a product recall following the discovery of a food poisoning toxin.

The food giant recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula in January amid concerns they contained the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if consumed.

On Friday, the Food Standard Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, which plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure non-breastfed babies receive it, was the affected ingredient.

The latest batch to be recalled is 800g packs of SMA Advanced First Infant Milk with a best before date of December 2027 and marked 53390346AB. The FSA said it was only distributed in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Nestle said there were no confirmed reports of any illness linked to the products but it was making the product recall "out of an abundance of caution".

