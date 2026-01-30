The food safety watchdog has confirmed the presence of a food poisoning toxin in some Nestle baby formula products.

Jodie Wild, head of incidents unit at the FSA, said: "Ongoing investigations have identified that the contamination originated from a shared, third-party, ingredient supplier.

This plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has now confirmed the affected ingredient in SMA products is arachidonic acid (ARA) oil.

The food giant recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula earlier this month amid concerns they contained the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if consumed.

"The affected ingredient is an oil called arachidonic acid (ARA).

"We are urgently tracing all products that may have used ingredients from this supplier to make sure any affected products are removed from sale."

Nestle products affected by the recall include: SMA Advanced First Infant Milk; SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk; SMA Anti Reflux; SMA Alfamino; SMA First Infant Milk; SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk; SMA Comfort; and SMA Lactose Free.

On January 23, Danone also recalled a batch of its Aptamil baby formula product over concerns it could contain cereulide.

At the time, the FSA said only one batch sold in the UK was affected, but additional batches in other countries were also affected.

It emerged earlier this week that the contamination that led to both recalls originated from a shared, third-party, ingredient supplier.

Ms Wild added: "Both recalls are due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin that can cause vomiting and nausea. If further recalls are needed, we will announce them immediately."

The FSA urged people with any affected products to stop using them and switch to an alternative, and to contact their GP or NHS 111 if their baby has already consumed the formula.

If formula is prescribed, parents should speak to a pharmacist or doctors before switching, the FSA said.

More detail about which batches have been recalled can be found on food.gov.uk or on the Nestle website.