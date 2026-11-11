Baby found alive after surviving 24 hours buried in dog crate - as father arrested
11-month-old Koah was found ‘clinging to life’ after going missing while in the care of his father, police say
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A baby has been found alive after being buried inside a dog crate in a shallow grave after going missing while in his father's care, police have revealed.
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The 11-month-old baby boy named Koah was found "clinging to life" after being discovered in a shallow grave in Lexington County, South Carolina, Lexington Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.
“Certainly God is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying – the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” Sheriff Jay Koon said during the news conference.
Police confirmed a towel was found wrapped around the crate and had created an air pocket large enough to keep the child alive.
The towel “by the grace of God, probably provided enough air for [Koah] to survive by our estimation the last 24 hours under that dirt”.
The child had been in the care of his father, Michael Comer, 25, when he was reported missing from his mother's home.
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Koah was eventually found after a search party discovered “freshly disturbed” dirt in an area of woodland around 50 yards from the father’s house.
“As they started digging you could hear little Koah crying.
"So as you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out,” Sherriff Koon said.
The child's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.
The 11-month-old was being looked after by Comer’s mother, Patricia Comer, on Monday morning when the 25-year-old arrived and his mother left to run errands, Koon said.
Koah’s mother has full custody of the child, Ms Comer said, detailing how she would be allowed to supervise the child on weekends.
At around 11am a family friend went to the home to drop off some baby formula, but no one answered the door, prompting the friend to call her, Patricia Comer said.
“By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone and Koah was gone with him,” Sherriff Koah said.
In an interview on Tuesday, Comer’s mother, Patricia Comer, expressed her shock at her son's alleged actions and said he was being held in police custody “where he needs to be.”
“Honestly, I’m his mother, and I never expected this from him,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is now working with prosecutors to determine further charges.
Lexington Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Koah has been hospitalized and will “hopefully” recover.
Detective Koon said that around 100 people had embarked on a search for the child.
“We want to thank everybody and celebrate the fact today that an 11-month-old baby is alive," Sherriff Koon added.