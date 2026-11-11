11-month-old Koah was found ‘clinging to life’ after going missing while in the care of his father, police say

The child's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. Picture: Lexington PD/Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

By Danielle de Wolfe

A baby has been found alive after being buried inside a dog crate in a shallow grave after going missing while in his father's care, police have revealed.

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The 11-month-old baby boy named Koah was found "clinging to life" after being discovered in a shallow grave in Lexington County, South Carolina, Lexington Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday. “Certainly God ⁠is good. Just a few moments ago, we ​found little Koah, 11 ‌months old, ‌buried alive, clinging to life, crying – the most joyful ‌sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” Sheriff Jay Koon said during the news conference. Police confirmed a towel was found wrapped around the crate and had created an air pocket large enough to keep the child alive.

The 11-month-old baby boy named Koah was found "clinging to life". Picture: LLexington PD/Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Koah ​was eventually found after a search party ​discovered “freshly disturbed” dirt ‌in an area of ​woodland ​around 50 yards from the father’s house. “As they started digging you could hear little Koah crying. "So as you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out,” Sherriff Koon said. The child's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. The 11-month-old was being looked after by Comer’s mother, Patricia Comer, on Monday morning when the 25-year-old arrived and his mother left to run errands, Koon said. Koah’s mother has full custody of the child, Ms Comer said, detailing how she would be allowed to supervise the child on weekends.

At around 11am a family friend went to the home to drop off some baby formula, but no one answered the door, prompting the friend to call her, Patricia Comer said. “By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone and Koah was gone with him,” Sherriff Koah said. In an interview on Tuesday, Comer’s mother, Patricia Comer, expressed her shock at her son's alleged actions and said he was being held in police custody “where he needs to be.” “Honestly, I’m his mother, and I never expected this from him,” she said. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is now working with prosecutors to determine further charges.