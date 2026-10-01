Detectives are continuing to search for the mother after the infant was found by a member of the public in Bangor

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Wales may have been in the water for weeks, police have said. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Wales may have been in the water for weeks, police have said.

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Detectives are continuing to search for the mother after the infant was found by a member of the public in Bangor, Gwynedd, on Sunday afternoon. A post-mortem examination revealed that the baby was a girl and initial indications showed she may have been in the water for up to a few weeks, a spokesman for North Wales Police said. The force said further tests were under way. Read more: 'Justice system, what justice system?': Prisoners cheer and thank Andy Burnham as hundreds walk free in early release scheme Read more: England footballer Ivan Toney pleads not guilty to Soho nightclub assault charge

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Wales may have been in the water for weeks, police have said. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Llinos Davies said: “We understand that the mother may be fearful of coming forward but we urge her to make contact with us. “I’d like to reassure her that her welfare and safety is our utmost concern. “Anyone with concerns about a girl or a woman you think may have been pregnant or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months, including withdrawing from friends, family or social ties, please contact us. “Please do the right thing to ensure this mother gets the health support she needs. “All names received will be treated with the utmost discretion and can be eliminated as the mother without delay. “I understand that this is a terribly sad incident for the community and I am grateful for the overwhelming support and assistance that we have received so far.”

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Wales may have been in the water for weeks, police have said. Picture: Alamy