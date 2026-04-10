Baby girl mauled to death by dog that 'went for' neighbour who tried to intervene - as man, 45, arrested
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control
A three-month old baby girl has been mauled to death by a dog in North Yorkshire amid reports the animal 'went for' a neighbour who attempted to intervene.
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The young girl died in the Dormanstown area of Redcar on Thursday afternoon after she was bitten by a dog.
Armed officers were reportedly 'seen on the roof' as the horrific attack unfolded.
A neighbour 'tried to help' after hearing screams but retreated into her car after the 'dog went for her', the Sun reported.
A 31-year-old woman suffered an injury to her arm as a result of the dog bite and received treatment at hospital, police said.
The force confirmed the two dogs have now been destroyed, neither of which were a prohibited breed.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
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The force said police were called to reports of concern for a child at a property on Hardale Grove shortly after 1.30pm.
A spokesman said: “Both dogs were assessed by a specialist officer, and they have been deemed not to be a prohibited type of dog.
“An investigation into the girl’s death is ongoing and, at this stage, officers are treating it as a result of a dog bite.
“A woman, aged 31, suffered an injury to her arm as a result of the dog bite and received treatment at hospital.”
Chief Superintendent Rachel Stockdale, Head of Local Policing at Cleveland Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the child’s family following this tragic and distressing incident.
“I want to take this opportunity to request that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.
“There will continue to be a scene in place at the property alongside a visible policing presence as the investigation is ongoing.
“I encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to an officer.“
We are also appealing to anyone with information, mobile or doorbell and dash cam footage to get in touch.”
If you have information, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or by visiting the website quoting reference number 066204.Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.