A three-month old baby girl has been mauled to death by a dog in North Yorkshire amid reports the animal 'went for' a neighbour who attempted to intervene.

The young girl died in the Dormanstown area of Redcar on Thursday afternoon after she was bitten by a dog.

Armed officers were reportedly 'seen on the roof' as the horrific attack unfolded.

A neighbour 'tried to help' after hearing screams but retreated into her car after the 'dog went for her', the Sun reported.

A 31-year-old woman suffered an injury to her arm as a result of the dog bite and received treatment at hospital, police said.

The force confirmed the two dogs have now been destroyed, neither of which were a prohibited breed.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

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