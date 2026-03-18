Nala-Rose. Picture: JustGiving

By Chay Quinn

A baby girl is critically ill with meningitis amid an explosive outbreak in Kent.

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Nala-Rose Fletcher from Folkestone is in intensive care at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness. Nala's condition is understood to be stable, and she is vaccinated against the virus. She fell unwell on March 4, days before a cluster of cases emerged in nearby Canterbury, which has been attributed to a "superspreader" event at Chemistry nightclub. It is unknown which strain of the disease Nala is suffering from. An update on a JustGiving fundraiser for the baby read: "Nothing can truly prepare you for the pain and fear that comes with what we've been living through, and are still living through.

"There have been moments that have felt utterly overwhelming, and at times desperately lonely. But you - all of you - have blown us away completely. "Nala-Rose is still very poorly and remains in intensive care. We already know she will be left with lasting difficulties for the rest of her life, and that's something we're only beginning to come to terms with." Nala's case comes as the UK's battles its worst meningitis outbreak in a generation. Health officials fear that the death toll is set to rise amid an 'explosive' rise in cases linked to a superspreader event in Kent, health officials fear. After it was confirmed that the outbreak had spread to London and France, officials are braced for the death toll to rise. About one-in-ten patients with meningitis B, the strain at the centre of the outbreak, die. Two people have been confirmed dead from the disease, with 11 others understood to be seriously ill in hospital. 15 cases of meningitis B have been identified so far. It was confirmed on Tuesday that a baby is among those fighting for life after contracting the deadly disease. As a result of the growing concern over the spread of the disease, a national incident was declared on Tuesday by the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that the "explosive" rise in cases has the hallmarks of a so-called "superspreader" event linked to Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury. Read More: Pharmacies experiencing surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines amid fatal outbreak Read More: Health chief warns of meningitis 'super-spreader events' as outbreak declared national incident

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that the "explosive" rise in cases has the hallmarks of a so-called "superspreader" event linked to Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins said: "This looks like a super-spreader event, with ongoing spread within the halls of residents in the universities. "There will have been some parties, particularly around this, so there will have been lots of social mixing. "I can't yet say where the initial infection came from, how it's got into this cohort, and why it's created such an explosive amount of infections. "I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in healthcare and hospitals, this is the most cases I've seen in a single weekend with this type of infection."

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the risk to the public was low. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins added: "It's the explosive nature that is unprecedented here. The number of cases in such a short space of time. "NHS were initially managing it as a major incident in the region but they have now increased that overlay to having a national-level oversight as well." Amid panic over the disease, pharmacies are experiencing a surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines as people try to get jabs privately. Superdrug told the Press Association bookings for its service are 65 times higher than a week ago.

Pharmacies are experiencing a surge in demand for vaccines. Picture: Getty

Health experts warned of "unequal access" to protection based on the ability to pay. In the coming days, officials will launch a small vaccination programme for students who live at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent. A jab for menB was introduced for babies as part of the routine childhood immunisation programme in 2015. But the majority of young people born before 2015 are not protected, unless they have had the jab privately. A number of pharmacies offer the menB vaccine, including Superdrug, where it is available for children from the age of two months and adults aged up to 50. A course of two to three doses is recommended, priced at £110 per dose.