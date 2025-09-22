The parents of a six-month-old baby girl with a rare heart condition has made a desperate plea for a donation that could save her life.

Little Rory Fletcher has been in the intensive care unit of Freeman Hospital in Newcastle since the day she was born, suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy.

Her condition means the heart’s left ventricle is stretched and enlarged, and cannot pump blood properly.

She is currently on a mechanical heart pump and listed on an urgent transplant waiting list, as her parents Becks and Toby wait for a donor organ to become available.

Their plea comes after the UK transplant waiting list reached record levels with 8,000 people still waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

Figures published by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) also showed the number of deceased organ donors dropped by 2% last year.

But Becks and Toby, from Knutsford in Cheshire, have not given up hope.

“We know Rory is one of the smallest children on the transplant waiting list, which means she is not ‘competing’ against others but on the other hand not many organs are donated from babies, so there are less hearts available in her size,” said 31-year-old mother Becks.

"We would just be so grateful to the donor family if she had a transplant.

"It’s a horrible situation for anyone that loses a child, and not one you ever want to think about.

"But I try to think of it that, if you can come away and turn something negative into something positive for another family, why wouldn’t you?

"It would mean everything to us."