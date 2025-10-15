Detectives trying to identify a baby whose body was found in a field almost a year ago hope a distinctive piece of underwear made abroad will help them track down her parents.

Flowers, teddy bears and tributes at the scene in memory of the child. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives trying to identify a baby whose body was found in a field almost a year ago hope a distinctive piece of underwear made abroad will help them track down her parents.

The infant was named Ava after her remains were discovered by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 20 last year. In a re-appeal for information on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said a pair of ladies’ underwear, in size large and featuring a pattern of what are believed to be cartoon donkeys, was recovered from the scene. DNA recovered from the material had not led them to the girl’s parents, a force spokesman said. Ava was believed to have been born at 38 to 39 weeks’ gestation and the pregnancy may have been concealed or unregistered. It was also revealed Ava initially believed to have been buried.

The underwear found at the scene is size large and patterned with cartoon donkeys. Picture: GMP

DNA recovered from the material had not led them to the girl’s parents. Picture: GMP

He added: "Our inquiries so far have led us to believe the underwear is not manufactured in the UK, but can be shipped wholesale. "We hope given their distinctive nature that somebody recognises them." Detectives said Ava was believed to have been born at 38 to 39 weeks' gestation and that the pregnancy may have been concealed or unregistered. They revealed that the baby was believed to have been buried initially, before she was found on top of a layer of snow next to an area which may have been disturbed by animals. Ongoing inquiries are being carried out with experts including an anthropologist, archaeologist, entomologist and dentist to establish Ava's age, ethnicity, how long she may have been in the location she was found and any other facts, the force said.

Police at the scene on Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford. Picture: Alamy