The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, will not be freed from prison following her first parole hearing held in public.

Known publicly as Baby P, Peter suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.

Little Peter died at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007. Her then-boyfriend, Steven Barker, and his brother, Jason Owen, were convicted of the same crime.

But Tracey Connelly, who was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son, will be recommended for a move to an open prison, the Parole Board said.

Hearings for Connelly’s public parole bid first took place last October but the case was adjourned for almost a year for a further psychological assessment and a forensic examination of the phone she used in the community before her recall in August 2024 for breaching licence conditions.

Giving evidence to the review, video livestreamed from prison, Connelly admitted she had been a “horrendous” mother who “knew deep down” that Barker was abusing her son, but she had wanted her prince charming and her children “paid for that”.

Connelly, now in her 40s, admitted she would pose a risk to children in her care and was adamant she had no plans to engage with children if she was released.

The Parole Board said: “Following a public hearing… we can confirm that the Parole Board refused the release of Tracey Connelly but recommended a move to an open conditions prison.”

It added: “We will only make a recommendation for open conditions if a Parole Board panel is satisfied that the risk to the public has reduced sufficiently to be manageable in an open prison.”

A final decision will be made by Justice Secretary Alex Norris.

Connelly accepted she was physically abusive towards her children and neglected their basic needs, that she turned a blind eye to their suffering and that she misled authorities which, if she had not done so, might have protected Peter and other children from abuse.

She told panel members she would have pleaded guilty to historical neglect of her children if charges had been brought against her.

On hearing the victim impact statements from Peter’s loved ones, she said: “I hated every minute of it because I know that their pain and their suffering is on me.

“I understand that my impact on them has been lifelong.”

Her latest parole hearing was her seventh review since she became eligible for release.

The panel was told that Connelly was forced to return to jail in 2024 because she failed to disclose a sexual relationship with a man, saying she was embarrassed to tell supervisors because he was married.

The situation was said to have “closely mirrored” that of her first recall years earlier – with Connelly also developing intimate relationships in custody.

During the hearings, she admitted that she can be “manipulative and opportunistic”, and had “lied” to professionals about the relationship, but insisted she has developed trust with officials since being recalled.

A psychologist, Connelly’s prison offender manager and community offender managers who gave evidence to the parole hearing acknowledged her history of deception but expressed confidence in the risk management plan and recommended release with conditions.

Connelly admitted the offence of causing or allowing the death of her son and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection with a minimum term of five years.

She had failed to disclose to social services that others were living in the house after Barker and Owen moved into the home, and previous parole reviews found she had been keen to preserve her intimate relationships at all costs.

In her latest review, Connelly admitted there was “a lot more I probably could have done to protect my children” before the death of Peter.

She said: “If I had told the professionals this man was living with me, if I had explained we were more than he was just visiting, there are 101 different things I could have done.”

She also described how she has been spat at and bullied in prison, with “daily references” to her crime.

Parole hearings are usually held in private, but a judge previously approved applications for Connelly’s review to be heard in public.

A series of reviews identified missed opportunities for officials to save Peter’s life had they reacted properly to warning signs.

Connelly left prison in July 2022 after the Parole Board ruled she was suitable for release in March that year – after hearing she was considered to be at “low risk of committing a further offence” and that probation officers and prison officials supported the plan.

This was despite the panel highlighting concerns over Connelly’s ability to manipulate and deceive, and hearing evidence of how she had become embroiled in prison romances and traded secret love letters with an inmate.

Then-justice secretary Dominic Raab appealed against the decision, but a judge rejected his bid to keep her behind bars.

She had previously been released on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

Officials rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019 for Connelly to be released.