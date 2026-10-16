Baby Reindeer lawsuit will go to court as Fiona Harvey secures win against Netflix
Fiona Harvey, a former lawyer from Scotland, claims the hit series falsely portrayed her as the character Martha
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Netflix has suffered a fresh setback in its bid to have the Baby Reindeer defamation lawsuit dismissed.
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Fiona Harvey, a former lawyer from Scotland, claims the hit series falsely portrayed her as the character Martha and is seeking $170m (£127m) in damages.
The case was expected to go to trial in May 2025, but an appeal by Netflix halted proceedings at the Central District of California Court.
The US Court of Appeals has dismissed Netflix’s appeal, bringing a potential trial a step closer.
Harvey’s lawyer Richard Roth said his client was “elated”, adding: “There will be a trial in this action where its wrongdoing will be front and centre before a jury.”
Netflix has argued Harvey did not identify a provably false statement made about her, and said her reputation had already been damaged by previous reports.
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But a judge ruled in September 2024 that the case could proceed, finding the programme’s “true story” label could be disputed and that Netflix had not taken sufficient steps to conceal Harvey’s identity.
Harvey has denied stalking creator Richard Gadd and has never been convicted of stalking him.
She has described the portrayal as “the biggest lie in television history”.
The series became a global hit after its release in April 2024, winning six Emmy and two Golden Globe awards.
At the beginning of the first episode, the words "This is a true story" appeared on screen.
At the end of the series, the character Martha, played by actress Jessica Gunning, pleaded guilty to stalking comedian Donny (Gadd) and was handed a four-and-a-half year prison sentence.