Netflix has suffered a fresh setback in its bid to have the Baby Reindeer defamation lawsuit dismissed.

Fiona Harvey, a former lawyer from Scotland, claims the hit series falsely portrayed her as the character Martha and is seeking $170m (£127m) in damages.

The case was expected to go to trial in May 2025, but an appeal by Netflix halted proceedings at the Central District of California Court.

The US Court of Appeals has dismissed Netflix’s appeal, bringing a potential trial a step closer.

Harvey’s lawyer Richard Roth said his client was “elated”, adding: “There will be a trial in this action where its wrongdoing will be front and centre before a jury.”

Netflix has argued Harvey did not identify a provably false statement made about her, and said her reputation had already been damaged by previous reports.

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