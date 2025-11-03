A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday

Police at the scene in Crossways, Rogiet, south-east Wales, where a nine-month-old baby died after a dog attack. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A community has been left “in shock” after a baby was killed by a dog in Wales.

"I think the community is very much in mourning". Picture: Alamy

"(People are) really stunned, I think. "Clearly, our thoughts are with the family, to lose a baby in these circumstances, a thing of deep joy and love, to have that taken away from you... It's unbelievably awful. "I'd like to appeal to the community to remain calm and give the police a chance to do their work and to give the family the chance to grieve in peace." Katherine Close, trustee of the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, said: "The community is in shock, you never expect it.

“I’d like to appeal to the community to remain calm". Picture: Alamy