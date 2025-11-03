'Community in mourning' after nine-month-old baby mauled to death in dog attack
A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday
A community has been left “in shock” after a baby was killed by a dog in Wales.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday following a report of a dog attack.
A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peter Strong, Monmouthshire county councillor for the Rogiet ward, described the incident as "unbelievably awful".
He said: "I think the community is very much in mourning, there's a profound sense of shock.
Read More: Pregnant Brit 'drug mule' Bella Culley, 19, to 'walk free' in dramatic u-turn
Read More: Man, 32, charged with ten counts of attempted murder following Huntingdon train knife rampage
"(People are) really stunned, I think.
"Clearly, our thoughts are with the family, to lose a baby in these circumstances, a thing of deep joy and love, to have that taken away from you... It's unbelievably awful.
"I'd like to appeal to the community to remain calm and give the police a chance to do their work and to give the family the chance to grieve in peace."
Katherine Close, trustee of the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, said: "The community is in shock, you never expect it.
"It's not often that we see a lot of emergency vehicles around, so when it does happen you know something serious has happened.
"We're just waiting to hear... And then it's picking up from there, supporting family, supporting neighbours, supporting our community.
"We've had a lot of mums and babies come through the cafe over the years... It's just heartbreaking."
Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene and despite efforts from medics, the baby died at the scene.
It is not yet known what breed of dog was involved but a spokesperson confirmed the animal has been seized.