Adverts for products that claim to help with colic, reflux and poor sleep could be putting babies at risk of serious harm or death, a watchdog has warned.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) warned parents to be on “high alert” for online ads claiming products designed to position or elevate a baby could reduce symptoms or improve sleep.

The ASA said the ads could pose serious risks to babies as unsafe sleeping practices could lead to serious injury or even death.

NHS guidance and the Lullaby Trust advise that babies should sleep flat on their backs on a firm, flat surface and warn against using inclined or elevated sleep products.

The ASA checked 350 online ads for baby products and services, finding 59% were “high risk” and identifying 60 ads for follow-up action because of the potential risk of physical harm.

Problems included claims that issues were caused by a baby lying flat, with products promoted as a solution by positioning or elevating the baby, claims that sleep or elevation devices could reduce or stop reflux, ease distress, improve sleep or prevent colic, and images of babies strapped into potentially unsafe sleep devices.

The watchdog said many of the ads were clearly aimed at sleep-deprived or first-time parents, who may be particularly vulnerable to claims promising a quick solution to a distressed or unsettled baby.

The ASA issued its warning alongside a new safety alert from the Office for Product Safety and Standards about dangerous baby sleeping bags that include a hood or do not have arm holes.

It urged parents to be wary of ads promising a “quick fix” for problems like reflux, colic or poor sleep, advising they check advice from trusted health and safer-sleep organisations instead.