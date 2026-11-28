Next recalls 22 own-brand baby sleeping bags over suffocation fears
Next has asked customers who bought one of its range of 22 own-brand sleeping bags to return it immediately for a full refund.
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A range of baby sleeping bags sold by Next has been removed from shelves over fears they could pose a suffocation risk.
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The retailer recalled the products because the neck opening of the bags was found to be large enough for an infant’s head to slip through it, risking their mouth and nose being covered, the Office for Product Safety and Standards said.
It added that the product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 and recommended people stop using the bags immediately.
Next has asked customers who bought one of its range of 22 own-brand sleeping bags to return it immediately for a full refund.
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NHS guidance says sleeping bags should fit well around a baby’s shoulders to avoid any risk of their head slipping inside.
The recall applies to item numbers F24440, F24717, F25357, F75940, G24073, Y88412, F23852, F24715, F25348, Y39999, V62707, Q53671, Y53637, Y51763, Y51767, Y39990, V62655, G96530, V73061, G96579, V62659 and Y51659.
Next has been contacted for comment.