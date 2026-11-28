A range of baby sleeping bags sold by Next has been removed from shelves over fears they could pose a suffocation risk.

The retailer recalled the products because the neck opening of the bags was found to be large enough for an infant’s head to slip through it, risking their mouth and nose being covered, the Office for Product Safety and Standards said.

It added that the product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 and recommended people stop using the bags immediately.

Next has asked customers who bought one of its range of 22 own-brand sleeping bags to return it immediately for a full refund.

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