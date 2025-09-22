Tommy Francis Kneebone, who was 7-months-old when he died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The mother of a baby who died from an undiagnosed heart condition felt her son was "not safe" in their local hospital as "no-one" took her concerns seriously, an inquest has heard.

Tommy Kneebone was seven-months-old when he died in the early hours of January 21 2023, at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury. He had been presented by his mother to the local GP and A&E in Kent multiple times in the months prior to his death without his underlying cardiomyopathy being identified. Shanice Kneebone told Kent and Medway Coroner's Court in Maidstone that she and her partner had since undergone tests which found "nothing to suggest a genetic cardiac problem" that they might have passed on to their son. Tommy's parents first noticed he had a cough when they returned from a holiday abroad in October 2022, he was prescribed antibiotics for a respiratory illness on November 16.

Tommy Francis Kneebone, who was 7-months-old when he died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital on Jan 21 2023. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

On December 8, he received another course of antibiotics along with an inhaler from the GP, having been taken to A&E the day before without being seen due to severe delays. A video taken by Ms Kneebone from that day and played in court showed Tommy coughing and wheezing heavily. "Over the Christmas period, Tommy’s wheeze went away but his cough persisted," Ms Kneebone said. On January 19, Tommy did not take on any fluids and "did not seem right" as he was usually a "smiley, happy baby", the court heard. He was taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital that evening, and then brought back again just after midday on January 20 as his condition had worsened. "I said it was as if he had drunk a Red Bull, his heart was pounding out of his chest," Ms Kneebone said.

Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury, Tonbridge Road, Pembury, Kent, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy