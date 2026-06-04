Jamie Varley, 37, a former high school head of year, claims he left his “happy, smiley, giggly” adopted baby in the bath for no more than "two or three minutes"

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Jamie Varley, 36 (left) sits in the dock at Preston Crown Court where he is accused of the murder and sexual assault of 13-month-old Preston Davey in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A “murdered” baby whom a teacher claimed accidentally drowned in a bath was found to be not wet and had dry hair, a court heard.

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Jamie Varley, 37, a former high school head of year, claims he left his “happy, smiley, giggly” adopted 13-month-old son, Preston Davey, in the bath for two or three minutes and returned to find him submerged – an account prosecutors allege is made up to cover his sexual abuse and murder of the child. His partner and co-accused, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, told Preston Crown Court that when he returned home to Blackpool from work in financial sales, Varley was trying to revive their stricken son. Prosecutor Peter Wright KC, in cross-examination of McGowan-Fazakerley, said: “Well, his hair was not wet?” McGowan-Fazakerley said: “I can’t recall it being wet. I remember it being sort of quite tight locks. Preston was not wet, put it that way.” Mr Wright said: “Shall we try again? His hair wasn’t wet, was it?” Read more: Britain's only female Royal Navy commando among three killed in Devon helicopter crash Read more: Bondi Beach attack 'hero' who tackled gunmen charged with domestic assault

The former high school head of year and his partner adopted “happy, smiley, giggly” 13-month-old Preston Davey. Picture: Lancashire Police

The defendant replied: “No. Jay told me what had happened. I just remember him saying, ‘He was in his bath seat and then he wasn’t’. “I didn’t think, ‘A bath has not happened. This is not right’.” Mr Wright continued: “Dry hair. Towels on the floor, dry body. Wearing a nappy. Being told he had been in a bath seat.” The defendant said: “When I entered that house I was absolutely terrified, that I entered a scene I did not expect to see. I was shocked, I was trying to help him and trying to get him the medical attention he needed as soon as I possibly could do.” They rushed the child to hospital where medical staff noted the child did not cough up water during an hour-long attempt at resuscitation.

And a post-mortem examination later ruled out drowning as a cause of death and found 40 external and internal trauma injuries to the child’s body, consistent with “forcible penetration” and sexual abuse. Mr Wright suggested the two defendants had “put your heads together” and were “covering up for each other”.

Jamie Varley, the former high school head of year claimed the child was in the bath for two or three minutes. Picture: Lancashire Police