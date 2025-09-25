When I booked tickets for Bacchae at the National Theatre, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

This is a play first performed in 405 BC - I thought it might be difficult to follow. I didn’t expect such an engaging and entertaining evening.

The staging was striking - at several points cast members were hoisted into the sky. A huge rotating set kept things moving and the action never felt stuck in one place. It meant that the story never really slowed down.

The cast had real presence on stage, filling it with raw emotion. I quickly worked out exactly who everyone was and why they mattered. It helped make the story clear, even if you don’t go in with much knowledge of Greek tragedy.

The production was heavily modernised. The language is sharp and sweary, delivering laughs throughout. The dialogue has been heavily freshened up - it could easily be heard on the streets of London, rather than the ancient city of Athens. The cast broke the fourth wall repeatedly, speaking directly to the audience.