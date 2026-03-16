Back to the Future star Matt Clark has died aged 89 following complications from a recent back surgery.

The actor passed away at his home in Austin, Texas on Sunday morning.

His daughter, producer Amiee Clark, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, adding her father had broken his back a few months ago.

The Hollywood star had an acting career spanning decades, with more than 150 credits to his name.

He was best known for his roles in Back To The Future Part III and Grace Under Fire, and also acted in some of the largest Western films alongside Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford.

Speaking about the genre in a 1991 interview, Clark said: “I just loved ’em! Just like you always wanted to do as a little kid, you put on chaps and boots and tie on spurs that jingle when you walk.”

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