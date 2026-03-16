Back to the Future star Matt Clark dies aged 89
The actor had an career spanning decades, with more than 150 credits to his name
Back to the Future star Matt Clark has died aged 89 following complications from a recent back surgery.
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The actor passed away at his home in Austin, Texas on Sunday morning.
His daughter, producer Amiee Clark, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, adding her father had broken his back a few months ago.
The Hollywood star had an acting career spanning decades, with more than 150 credits to his name.
He was best known for his roles in Back To The Future Part III and Grace Under Fire, and also acted in some of the largest Western films alongside Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford.
Speaking about the genre in a 1991 interview, Clark said: “I just loved ’em! Just like you always wanted to do as a little kid, you put on chaps and boots and tie on spurs that jingle when you walk.”
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The actor was born in Washington DC in 1936, and served in the US Army before attending George Washington University.
Clark dropped out of university to pursue acting, studying in New York at the HB Studio with Herbert Berghof and Hickey.
His first two movies were Black Like Me (1964) and the Oscar-winning In the Heat of the Night (1967).
He went on to star in a string of Westerns, including Will Penny (1967), Monte Walsh (1970), Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973), Hearts of the West (1975), Kid Vengeance (1976), The Legend of the Lone Ranger (1981) and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014).
As a director himself, Clark led the 1988 film Da, starring Bernard Hughes, Martin Sheen and his acting teacher, William Hickey.
Clark also featured in numerous popular television series, including Bonanza, The Waltons, Kung Fu, Little House on the Prairie, Dynasty, Magnum, P.I. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Grace Under Fire, Texas Ranger, The Winds of War and The Jeff Foxworthy Show.
Tributes have flooded in for the actor, with those who remember him fondly describing him as a "true legend".
One X user said: "Matt Clark was a Hollywood workhorse with over 150 credits, he was the backbone of classic Westerns".
Another remembered him as "the kind of actor who made every scene he was in better without ever needing to be the center of it".