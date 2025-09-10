Back to the Future is the film we all know. The DeLorean, the lightning strike, “Great Scott!” - it’s part of popular culture.

When I walked into the Adelphi Theatre for Back to the Future: The Musical, I wasn’t sure whether it would be a cheap nostalgia trip or something fresh. What I got was a brilliant night out.

It’s very, very funny. Brian Conley, as Doc Brown, absolutely steals the show. The star, best known nowadays for being a panto star, is just perfect. He’s got that rare mix of timing, charm and managed chaos. We’ve all watched him for years. He’s just as good as he ever was.

The music is fun, but none of the songs stuck with me once I left the theatre. Don’t expect the next Les Mis or Hamilton soundtrack. The production isn’t really about the tunes, though; it’s all about the spectacle.

And what a spectacle. The staging and technology make the show feel modern, even though it’s telling a story set in the 1980s. There are moments where you wonder: “How did they do that?”

It works whether you’re a lifelong fan of the film or whether you’ve never seen it before. It’s proper family entertainment.

The show has become a staple of the West End and deserves to be performed for many years to come. It’s no wonder the theatre is packed out every night.

Back to the Future: The Musical is at the Adelphi Theatre until January 2026 and tours nationally next year.