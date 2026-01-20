The metal pole was added and removed within a 24 hour period - with locals left up-in-arms at the addition

Backlash after metal bar installed at NatWest hole ‘tourist attraction’ - only to be removed after MP pens letter to bank bosses. Picture: Trip Advisor / Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A top UK tourist attraction dubbed the 'NatWest Hole' has become the talk of the town after a metal bar was installed across it, only to be removed less than 12 hours later following a public backlash.

The hole, located outside a branch of NatWest on Bath Street, Ilkeston, became a tourist hotspot during Covid, with tongue-in-cheek visitors to the wall branding it a "true modern masterpiece" and "must visit" location. Despite receiving a slew of 5 star ratings on travel site Trip Advisor and becoming the town's most highly-rated attraction, Derbyshire locals were left baffled on Monday after a metal bar was installed through its centre. Since reviews first appeared in December 2018, the circular landmark saw the hole become something of a regional treasure. However, the curious transformation left locals, devotees and hole fans up in arms, even pushing local MP Adam Thompson to pen a sternly worded letter, demanding bank bosses offer "clarification" as to why the pole was installed in the first place. But within 12 hours of the metal feature first appearing, the bar miraculously disappeared, leaving many to question the point, expense and need for its installation.

The hole, located outside a branch of NatWest on Bath Street, Ilkeston, became a tourist hotspot during Covid, with the bar's installation drawing widespread criticism. Picture: Facebook

Following the bar's installation, one local commented on a Facebook post highlighting the bar's installation: "I’m assuming this has been constructed to allow two people to pass through the hole at the same time, thus cutting down the queuing time down Bath Street. Another wrote: "So who is going to be the first person to get stuck in the hole and have to be rescued by our brave fire brigade?" A third added: "Council asked “how can we make money from this” and someone suggested the council should turn it into a bar." "I hear it is being turned into a HMO on the top half and a Turkish barbers at the bottom," wrote another. The bank are yet to publicly comment on or justify the reasons behind the installation, with many locals left baffled by the high street addition. The swift pushback from locals and fans of the 'NatWest Hole' alike quickly caught the attention of local MP Adam Thompson.

The hole, located outside a branch of NatWest on Bath Street, Ilkeston, became a tourist hotspot during Covid, with tongue-in-cheek visitors to the wall branding it a "true modern masterpiece" and "must visit" location. Picture: Trip Advisor