Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper and producer who rose to fame following his hit single with rapper Cardi B I Like It

The Puerto Rican singer, 31, also known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Grammy award-winning singer Bad Bunny will be at the centre of one of the most watched broadcasts in the world while performing at the Super Bowl half-time show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Puerto Rican singer, 31, also known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made history last week at the Grammys for being the first artist to win album of the year for a record sung entirely in Spanish. On Sunday, he will be at the centre of one of the most watched broadcasts in the world, performing at the Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California. Despite it being an American sporting event, the half-time performance goes viral every year with many tuning in to the entertainment portion of the game. Previous headliners include Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Rihanna, Coldplay and most recently Kendrick Lamar who have each performed a medley of their hit songs, often bringing out surprise guests to the stage. Read More: When is Super Bowl 2026 and how to watch as Bad Bunny set to perform Read More: Bad Bunny demands 'ICE out' as Olivia Dean praises 'brave immigrant grandmother' during Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny speaks during a news conference on Thursday ahead of the NFL Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

Performances have often sparked some controversy for political statements during the live broadcast, such as Beyonce's 2016 references to The Black Panther Party or Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 performance, which also featured Bad Bunny, and depicted children in cages, allegedly condemning US president Donald Trump's immigration policies. Ahead of taking the stage, Bad Bunny's appointment has already been met with criticism, including from Mr Trump, for his outspoken opposition to US immigration policies. Who is he? Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper and producer who rose to fame following his hit single with rapper Cardi B and singer J Balvin titled I Like It. The Latin American musician blew up internationally last year with the release of his sixth studio album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. The 17-track record fuses a number of genres including reggaeton, pop, salsa and house along with traditional Puerto Rican music such as plena, in what can be described as a love letter to the Island.

Bad Bunny performing at SNL50 last year. Picture: Alamy