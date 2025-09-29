Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show
Fans said the singer will 'bring that global energy' to the NFL playoffs.
Fans of Bad Bunny flooded social media on Sunday after it was confirmed the reggaeton superstar will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Supporters praised the NFL for its choice of the 31-year-old, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, to perform on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Mr Ocasio is a Puerto Rican musician known for pioneering Latin trap and reggaeton, and has been the world’s most streamed artist in recent years.
The singer announced the coveted slot on X, posting a video of him sat on an American football goal post.
Super Bowl LX.— Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) September 29, 2025
Bay Area.
February 2026.#AppleMusicHalftime@NFL @AppleMusic @RocNation @SNFonNBC @nbc @peacock pic.twitter.com/XEWpAldrlS
The Grammy winner, who has consistently ranked among the world’s top-streamed artists, released a statement after the announcement. He said: “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown...
"This is for my people, my culture, and our history.
"Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL [Go tell your grandma we’re going to be the halftime show of the Super Bowl]."
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl slot also carries political weight, as the Puerto Rican star has previously clashed with U.S. immigration policies and refused to tour America during Donald Trump’s presidency in protest at ICE crackdowns.
The star teased the booking on X, posting: "I've been thinking these past few days, and after discussing it with my team, I reckon I'll do just one date in the United States."
One fan posted: "The most streamed artist worldwide from 2020-22. Will be interesting to see the blowback on this one."
Another wrote: "Bad Bunny brings that global energy to the biggest stage in sports. February can’t come fast enough."
One comment read: "Puerto Rico to the Bay Area - that’s how you bridge cultures through football. Levi’s Stadium gonna be electric with that kind of crossover appeal."
Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, which represents Bad Bunny, praised the booking: “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” He said the artist has broken boundaries with “what he’s done and continues to do for Puerto Rico.”