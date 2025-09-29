Fans said the singer will 'bring that global energy' to the NFL playoffs.

Bad Bunny announced the news on X. Picture: @sanbenito, X

By Alice Padgett

Fans of Bad Bunny flooded social media on Sunday after it was confirmed the reggaeton superstar will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Supporters praised the NFL for its choice of the 31-year-old, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, to perform on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mr Ocasio is a Puerto Rican musician known for pioneering Latin trap and reggaeton, and has been the world’s most streamed artist in recent years. The singer announced the coveted slot on X, posting a video of him sat on an American football goal post.

The Grammy winner, who has consistently ranked among the world’s top-streamed artists, released a statement after the announcement. He said: “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... "This is for my people, my culture, and our history. "Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL [Go tell your grandma we’re going to be the halftime show of the Super Bowl]."

Bad Bunny performs during the final concert of his summer residency in his homeland at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Picture: Alamy

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl slot also carries political weight, as the Puerto Rican star has previously clashed with U.S. immigration policies and refused to tour America during Donald Trump’s presidency in protest at ICE crackdowns. The star teased the booking on X, posting: "I've been thinking these past few days, and after discussing it with my team, I reckon I'll do just one date in the United States." One fan posted: "The most streamed artist worldwide from 2020-22. Will be interesting to see the blowback on this one."

Bad Bunny at the premiere of 'Caught Stealing' held at the Regal Union Square Theatre in Manhattan. Picture: Alamy