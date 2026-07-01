The Tory leader accused the PM of "leaving this mess to his successor" as the pair clashed in the Commons on Wednesday

House of Commons Handout photo issued by the House of Commons of Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kemi Badenoch launched a scathing attack on Sir Keir Starmer during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions over his defence spending shortfall, accusing him of leaving a "mess" following his resignation.

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Pushing the PM on the numbers, she asked Starmer to explain why he believes "half that amount" is considered an acceptable level of funding. Starmer was seen to retort: "That is what is needed to keep our country safe". He went on to hit back at the Tories, accusing them of cutting "defence spending when they came into power". "Let's drop the faux outrage and focus on what matters," Starmer insisted. The Defence Secretary has said he is confident Andy Burnham will give Britain’s defence the investment it needs despite leaving the next prime minister a £4.7 billion funding gap. Dan Jarvis told reporters on a visit to missile manufacturer Cambridge Aerospace on Wednesday that he had the “assurance that, as prime minister, Andy Burnham will make sure that we’ve got the investment coming into defence”. But Mr Jarvis acknowledged there would have to be “conversations” with the man expected to take over from Sir Keir Starmer in less than three weeks, vowing he would “fight hard for defence”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

The £15bn uplift primarily comes from notable cuts to other MoD departments - a move that has been met with unease by many military chiefs. But the Treasury has yet to spell out how it will fund almost a third of the increase, leaving £4.7 billion of funding to be set out at the next budget. That decision leaves Mr Burnham with a potential headache for his first budget as he faces a choice between higher taxes, more borrowing or further spending cuts in order to plug the gap. Mr Jarvis defended the decision to put off some of the funding decisions until the budget, saying it was “not unreasonable” that “those kind of commitments are made in the context of a major fiscal event”. But asked where the extra money would come from, he said this was up to the Treasury, adding: “My job is about securing more money for defence.”