The Conservative leader described Chief Constable Craig Guildford's position "untenable" and said that police had misled parliament

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called on the chief of West Midlands Police to resign following the decision to ban Israeli football fans from their match at Aston Villa. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Frankie Elliott

Kemi Badenoch has called for the boss of West Midlands Police to step down following the force's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match against Aston Villa.

It comes after chief constable Craig Guildford was grilled by MPs on Tuesday after supporters of the Israeli team were instructed not to attend the Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6. Ms Badenoch has since suggested Mr Guilford's position is now "untenable." She wrote on X: "West Midlands Police capitulated to Islamists and then collaborated with them to cover it up.

Supporters of the Israeli team were instructed not to attend the Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6 by West Midlands Police. Picture: Getty

"They knew extremists were planning to attack Jews for going to a football match, and their response was to blame and remove Jewish people instead. "They presented an inversion of reality and misled a Parliamentary Committee. We have had enough of this in Britain. The Chief Constable's position is untenable. "The British Police serve the British public, not local sectarian interests." The ban was announced by a local "safety advisory group" - which included police, local politicians and council officials - three weeks before the game, citing a "high risk" of unrest similar to that seen in previous Maccabi matches. However, a report into this decision, published 16 days before the match, concluded that a limited number of Israeli fans should be allowed to attend. It also found that senior officers made the call after receiving intelligence that locals were hostile to the Maccabi fans because of their nationality and that some wanted to "arm" themselves if away supporters were allowed.

Craig Guildford, chief constable of West Midlands Police, told the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday that he had requested a review. Picture: House of Commons

Mr Guildford told the Commons home affairs select committee that he had asked for a review of the decision following a a major political and public outcry. This review, overseen by chief constable for Cheshire and head of the UK football policing unit Mark Roberts, stated: "In essence there is no preferable option, but the least worst would be away fans with a reduced allocation, or subject to ongoing discussions with government to retain the ban on away fans." It also revealed that concerns abut fan safety were not prompted by the behaviour of Maccabi fans, but by “high confidence intelligence” received on September 5 regarding potential "non-football issues between away fans and the local community". Maccabi had already said many of its supporters would not attend because they were concerned for their safety in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police capitulated to Islamists and then collaborated with them to cover it up.



— Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 6, 2026

At a police planning meeting on September 22, held on the assumption that away supporters would attend, officers were told: "It is clear that there is a growing suggestion of local hostility towards the visitors based on their nationality.” Disorder before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax in November 2024 was seen as the "tipping point" in the West Midlands Police's approach. Police reported that 500 "hardcore Maccabi supporters" who were "very well organised, un-cooperative and militaristic" carried out "indiscriminate attacks on Muslim taxi drivers, flag burning, marches and Islamophobic chanting such as ‘Why are there no schools in Gaza, because all the children are dead.'"

Maccabi had already said many of its supporters would not attend the match because of concerns for their safety in Birmingham. Picture: Getty