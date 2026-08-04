Joshua Bonehill-Paine was jailed in 2016, after he was convicted of racially aggravated harassment.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine was once jailed for harassing a Jewish former MP. Picture: Channel 4/Youtube

By Jacob Paul

Kemi Badenoch has said her party “believes in second chances”, after the Conservatives selected as a local election candidate a man who was once jailed for harassing a Jewish former MP.

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Joshua Bonehill-Paine posted on social media that he was “tremendously proud to announce” he has been chosen to stand for election to Somerset Council, in the Crewkerne South ward. Mr Bonehill-Paine was jailed in 2016, after he was convicted of racially aggravated harassment. He wrote several blog posts about the former Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree Baroness Luciana Berger, labelling her “an evil money-grabber” with a “deep-rooted hatred of men”. In one post, he claimed the number of Jewish Labour MPs was a “problem”. He was previously jailed for producing an ad illustrated with a picture of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz which promised “an absolute gas” at a rally in Golders Green, north London. Read more: 'Silly season is not for those running Britain': Badenoch challenges Burnham to face MPs on defence threat Read more: Andy Burnham warns NHS will ‘collapse’ unless social care is reformed as Badenoch urges PM to rule out tax hikes

Kemi Badenoch has defended local election candidate Joshua Bonehill-Paine. Picture: PA

Asked about his selection, Mrs Badenoch on Tuesday told reporters: “I want to be very clear – and I think people can look at me and know that I’m not a person who would be recruiting neo-Nazis. “Josh is someone who actually has been certified by the Home Office to train police officers on antisemitism and on countering extremism. “Yes, he is somebody who had been previously convicted but he is someone who has shown contrition for his crimes, has been rehabilitated and is spending every day working to solve the very problem which he knew that he had caused previously.“He’s going up and down the country training people. “And the Conservative Party believes in second chances. “This is not just someone that we’ve picked up who’s a convicted criminal – this is somebody who is actively working to help communities, especially Jewish communities. “And this is what I want to see – I want to see second chances for good people, for people who’ve learned their lessons, for people who are showing that they know what they did was wrong.”

Farage slammed the Tories for the move. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year, Channel 4 News unmasked Mr Bonehill-Paine as the anonymous man behind the viral satirical X page the Crewkerne Gazette. The page, which has more than 40,000 followers on the social media platform, features AI-generated videos depicting real-life politicians. Mr Bonehill-Paine on Monday wrote on his Facebook page: “Crewkerne is a fantastic town. Misterton is fantastic.“Our villages are fantastic. The people are incredible. “But the Liberal Democrats have let us down very badly!!”He added: “I founded the The Crewkerne Gazette and put our town on the map. “Now it is time to put Crewkerne first at County Hall.”He vowed to “restore” the town and “bring back pride”. Karen Newman, vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, criticised his selection, saying “it beggars belief”. She added: “We have contacted the Conservative Party to set out our concerns and call on them to rescind his selection and review their vetting processes.” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote: “Is this part of the ‘new generation’ of Conservative candidates Kemi Badenoch is promising?”