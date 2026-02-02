The latest Epstein files show a man who appears to be Lord Mandelson in a series of undated photographs, stood in his pants and a T-shirt alongside a woman whose face has been hidden

By Alice Padgett

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC the Epstein files show 'potential evidence of corruption in public office’', as she threw her support behind a criminal investigation into the former US Ambassador. This comes after the Peer resigned his membership of the Labour Party on Sunday, saying he does not wish to "cause further embarrassment" over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Over the weekend, it emerged that Epstein had sent $25,000 to Lord Mandelson’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva on May 14, 2003. The statement appears to describe “Peter Mandelson” as the beneficiary of the payment, as the allocation "BEN" appears next to his name. Other disclosures from the latest Epstein files show a man who appears to be Lord Mandelson in a series of undated photographs, stood in his pants and a T-shirt alongside a woman whose face has been hidden. Ms Badenoch told LBC: "If there is evidence of potential criminal activity, then of course, yes, we need to have due process. "But that should not be an excuse for the Prime Minister to say it's got nothing to do with him. It does. He appointed this man despite several warnings, multiple people raising red flags."

Peter Mandelson is pictured talking to an unidentified woman while only wearing pants and a tshirt. Picture: DOJ

Peter Mandelson talking to Jeffrey Epstein in an image that was released by US lawmakers last year. Picture: DOJ

Sir Keir Starmer did not know the depth of Lord Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before his appointment, Skills Minister Baroness Jacqui Smith told LBC previously. Lord Mandelson said he had no recollection of receiving the payments, and did not know if the documents were genuine. The peer said he "cannot place the location or the woman and I cannot think what the circumstances were". Elsewhere, the files appeared to show Mr da Silva was transferred thousands of pounds by Epstein to pay for a fee so he could attend the British School of Osteopathy. Lord Mandelson appears to have told Jeffrey Epstein he was “trying hard” to change policy on bankers’ bonuses not long after Gordon Brown’s government clamped down on them in the wake of the financial crisis.

An image of Mandelson and Epstein said to have been taken in 2006. Picture: House Oversight Committee

According to reports, the US House oversight committee, the body that has led the charge to have the Epstein files released, is set to issue a demand for the Labour peer travel to Washington to testify. The committee believes Mandelson may have crucial information regarding the notorious sex offender's crimes. Last night, in a statement the former US Ambassador said he had written to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Hollie Ridley. His letter said: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this.