By Chay Quinn

Kemi Badenoch thinks a general election could come as soon as December - as she says that Andy Burnham is a "gambler" and may "fancy his chances" at winning a majority.

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The Conservative leader made the prediction while taking questions from LBC callers as part of a Call Kemi phone-in, hosted by Iain Dale. When questioned about her plans for welfare budgets, Mrs Badenoch confirmed she thinks a Christmas election is in the offing this year. She said: "I think it's this December... I think Andy Burnham is a gambler. I think he might fancy his chances." She then quipped that the Conservatives also fancy their chances in a hypothetical poll.

Badenoch suggests the Prime Minister may take the risk of an early poll to shure up his mandate. Picture: Getty

Mrs Badenoch criticised Mr Burnham over his perceived flip-flopping on the controversial handover of the Chagos Islands. After his meeting with President Trump, Burnham's cabinet have appeared to accept the deal will not progress. The Conservative leader said: "What Andy Burnham said yesterday was very interesting. In the morning, he said that he wanted to bring back that terrible Chagos deal, the one where they're giving British territory to Mauritius and paying £35 billion for it. "And then he had the meeting with President Trump and then said, oh, actually, maybe it's not really a good deal. And then by the evening, he's looking at how he's going to withdraw from it. "That's three different positions in one day. I mean, that's our Prime Minister. So I don't know what he believes now because he said three different things." She also savaged Labour's record on welfare spending.